Will CID arrest a person sans evidence, asks Minister

Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday criticised TDP MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao for ‘finding fault with the CID for arresting Nalanda Kishore over his ‘objectionable’ social media posts against the ruling party leaders.
“Why did the TDP MLA sit in the CID regional office seeking release of the accused?,” the Minister asked while addressing the media here on Tuesday.
The Minister said that the TDP MLA was worried as he could be the next target.
Mr. Ganta Srinmivasa Rao alleged that the CID had arrested Mr. Kishore without sufficient ground. In response, the Minister asked, “Will the CID arrest a person without prima facie evidence?”
The Tourism Minister alleged that TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu and his party colleagues were trying to create hurdles for the smooth functioning of the government by opposing all its decisions, by approaching various institutions.
‘SEC held secret meeting’
He also alleged that State Election Commissioner N. Ramesh Kumar held a ‘secret meeting with some followers of Mr. Naidu in a hotel. “Mr. Ramesh Kumar should come clear on the agenda of the secret meeting,” said the Minister.
