Will bring irregularities committed by Ashok to light, says Vijaya Sai

‘The TDP leader was involved in Simhachalam temple land scam’

YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy on Friday reiterated that senior TDP leader and former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi was involved in a scam pertaining to the Simhachalam temple lands.

Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy, who is also YSRCP general secretary, was addressing the media after offering prayers at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Simhachalam.

Alleging that 846 acres belonging to the Simhachalam devasthanam had gone missing from the records during the TDP government term, Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy said that Mr. Ashok Gajapathi Raju was running the MANSAS Trust in a selfish manner.

Wowing to bring the irregularities to light, the YSRCP leader said the Supreme Court had clarified in the case pertaining to Sabarimala Ayyappa Swamy temple that there should be no discrimination between men and women regarding their entry into the temple.

“If Mr. Ashok has respect for women, he should give equal opportunities to women members of the family (Pusapati family),” he added.

The YSRCP leader was indirectly referring to the removal of Sanchaita Gajapathi Raju, daughter of Mr. Ashok’s elder brother Anand Gajapathi Raju, as chairperson of the trust.

Earlier, temple Executive Officer M.V. Suryakala, trust board members and temple officials accorded a traditional welcome to Mr. Vijaya Sai Reddy.

Later, Mr. Reddy, along with the EO, launched the mass ‘Varalakshmi Vrathams’ at the temple.