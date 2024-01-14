Will bring back Andhra Pradesh’s past glory, develop Amaravati as ‘people’s capital’: Chandrababu Naidu 

January 14, 2024 02:18 pm | Updated 02:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Exuding confidence that the Telugu Desam Party-Jana Sena Party (TDP-JSP) alliance would come to power in the Lok Sabha election, TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu said he would bring back the past glory of Andhra Pradesh and develop Amaravati as the ‘people’s capital’ and transform Visakhapatnam into the State’s financial capital.

Besides, the TDP- JSP government would set up a High Court Bench in Kurnool, and revive the agriculture and all other sectors “ruined” by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) through its “flawed policies and vengeful actions”.

Addressing a public after burning copies of the ‘dark GOs’ issued by the YSRCP government in the bonfire lit on the occasion of Bhogi festival at Mandadam in Guntur district along with JSP chief Pawan Kalyan on Sunday, Mr. Naidu said he had a mixed feeling of pain and hope over the manner in which Chief Minister Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy pushed the State backwards by implementing a slew of retrograde policies, and the prospect of the TDP-JSP alliance toppling the YSRCP government in about three months.

He asserted that the future belonged to the TDP and JSP and together they would show how wealth could be created by harnessing the plentiful resources available in the State.

Amaravati would have been a model capital city but Mr. Jagan Reddy shattered that dream by coming up with his own “quixotic idea of three capitals”. “Political violence, illegal cases and deceptive promises” had made the people’s lives miserable, he observed.

Mr. Naidu said courts were “helpless” as Mr. Jagan Reddy ruled like a “dictator” and the only way to protect the people from his clutches was to cast his party out of power, he insisted, while pointing out that he was not craving to become the Chief Minister nor was Mr. Kalyan, and the 87-day countdown has begun for YSRCP.