Will attend to complaints immediately: Shakti team to girls

The six-member Shakthi team on August 6 in the town round the clock.
The team on Tuesday assured them that the police would come to the rescue of the girls in need by keeping an eye on the eve-teasers and other anti-social elements.
The students were warned against people who attempted to trap girls on pretext of love, and were told about the measures required to be taken while travelling alone in the autorickshaws.
The Shakthi team members said they would attend a complaint within a few minutes of receiving them as they would always be on rounds.
The members said, “Interacting and creating awareness about the various ways of teasing by the miscreants, and enlightening the students on the various police services are some of the key tasks of the team. The Shakthi team has a dedicated means of transportation to attend the grievances on time. Those in need could contact phone number 94910-68902.”
