Will approach High Court, says Ambati

YSR Congress Party MLA Ambati Rambabu said that the High Court will be approached to get exemption for Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy from weekly appearance in the CBI court in Hyderabad.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Mr. Rambabu accused the Telugu Desam Party of politicising the issuing by demanding the resignation of the Chief Minister.

He said the people were aware that there were CBI cases pending against Mr. Jagan, but still they gave him a thumping majority.

The MLA said that everybody knew that Mr. Jagan was only an accused.

TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said Mr. Jagan would certainly face punishment for allegedly amassing wealth through dubious means, and referred to the Supreme Court’s observation that economic offences were more dangerous than terrorism.

Speaking to media persons in Rajamahendravaram, Mr. Ramakrishnudu said the TDP welcomed the judgement of the CBI court, adding the law would catch up with any person who violates it however powerful he or she might be.