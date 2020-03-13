Will apprise Amit Shah of poll violations: Kanna

VIZIANAGARAM

13 March 2020 23:21 IST

‘At many places, BJP and JSP contestants not allowed to file nominations’

A BJP delegation will soon meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to bring to his notice the “large-scale irregularities and misuse of the police force by the YSRCP government” in the conduct of the local body elections, according to party State president Kanna Lakshminarayana.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Mr. Lakshminarayana said he had never seen in his political career so far such misuse of power by the ruling party, though stray incidents were common during such exercises.

“The High Court’s displeasure over the functioning of the police and its remarks against the DGP vouch for it,” he added.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is not confident about winning the elections. That is the reason for such large-scale violations. In many places, the BJP and JSP candidates have not been allowed to submit their nomination papers. In some instances, the nominations have been rejected on flimsy grounds. We have decided to meet Mr. Amit Shah and request him to ensure the conduct of elections in a free and fair manner in the State,” Mr. Lakshminarayana said.

Land acquisition

MLC P.V.N. Madhav accused the YSRCP of resorting to forcible acquisition of lands.

“The government, which has decided to set up three capitals, is trying to acquire lands of the Simhachalam and Padmanabhaswamy temples. It has violated all norms in appointing new chairperson for the MANSAS Trust, which has under its control vast extent of land, with that in view. We will seek the Union government’s intervention for the protection of temple lands,” he said.

Earlier, Mr. Lakshminarayana inaugurated the new party office constructed on the Ring Road. Party leaders P. Sanyasi Raju and Reddi Pavani were present.