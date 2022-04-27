Will address problems plaguing tourism sector, says Roja

Minister tells officials to prepare an action plan

Tourism Minister R.K. Roja on Wednesday said she would work as a special ambassador to popularise and promote tourist destinations in the State at the national and international-level.

Addressing a review meeting with the officials of the Tourism, Culture, Sports and Youth Affairs departments, the Minister said she would extensively tour the State to study the problems existing at tourist spots and would do her best to address them effectively. She also directed the department officials to prepare an action plan to this effect.

Taking stock of the progress achieved in the ongoing tourism projects, she wanted the officials to expedite the works and ensure early completion and prepare action plan to take up new projects. She said she would try to mobilise funds for their implementation.

Connectivity

The actor-turned-politician said there was a need to focus on strengthening air, rail and road connectivity. The officials should identify the suitable mode of transport at the main tourist destinations and she would do her bit for their implementation.

Responding to the pleas made by the chairpersons of Sahitya Akademi, Music and Dance Akademi, Visual Arts Akademi, Folk Arts’ Akademi, History and Science Akademi and Science and Technology Akademi, the Minister assured all facilities to them.

She directed them to utilise their respective area of art to propagate the programmes launched by the government for various sections. She wanted the officials to involve the Chairman of the Science and Technology Akademi in the activities of Birla planetarium being developed in Vijayawada.

Ms. Roja asked the officials of the Department of Culture to ensure that the district Collectors communicated the guidelines to artists for issue of identity cards.

Sports infrastructure

Chairman of the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh Byreddy Siddharth Reddy informed the Minister that the State had lost sports infrastructure facilities at the time of bifurcation. She said the government had taken up development of playgrounds and other infrastructure facilities with private partnership. She said all schools and colleges should have playgrounds and sports should be integral part of the curriculum.

AP Tourism Development Corporation Chairman A. Varaprasad Reddy, Cultural wing Chairperson V. Usha, Special Chief Secretary, Department of Culture, Rajat Bhargava and others were present.