Will address employees’ woes, says APSRTC new Chairman

Convenience and safety of the passengers have always been the thrust areas for the AP State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC), said Konakalla Narayana Rao.

Speaking to the media after assuming charge as the Chairman of the APSRTC at the RTC House in Vijayawada on October 5 (Saturday), Mr. Narayana Rao assured the employees of the Corporation that he would pay special attention to their problems and contribute his mite in solving them. He said he had served as the honorary president of the APSRTC unions for the last 30 years and had a first-hand knowledge of the problems faced by the employees.

Referring to the health-related issues, he said he would ensure that the employees were provided better treatment. He said despite incurring heavy revenue losses, the APSRTC had been serving the public without increasing the bus fares. Informing that new buses would be added to the fleet of the APSRTC, he said the government was keen on acquiring electric buses and setting up adequate number of charging stations. He said this would help the APSRTC also to bring down the cost of operations.

Mr. Narayana Rao said compared to other State Road Transport Corporations, the APSRTC was performing better with 92% buses at its disposal.

Speaking about the cargo sector, he said the profit-making segment would be further strengthened to help the Corporation shore up its revenues. He said he would study all aspects and would help promote the employees’ welfare.

Transport Minister M. Ramprasad Reddy, Minister for Mines, Geology and Excise Kollu Ravindra, APSRTC Executive Director (Administration) K. S. Brahmananda Reddy, EDs Ravi Varma and Chandrasekhar, film actor Suman and other officials and staff were present.

