Will act tough against trollers posting objectionable comments on social media, warns A.P. Home Minister Anitha

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister V. Anitha has warned of stern action against trollers posting objectionable comments and insulting statements in the social media.

Addressing the media at the Secretariat, near here, on November 7, 2024 (Thursday), Ms. Anitha said trollers were making abusive and obscene comments against women, which was intolerable.

Former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had been lenient even against the trollers who posted abusive comments against his family members, Ms. Anitha said, and added that she too was a victim.

“Law and order situation was worse during the YSRCP government’s term. Instances of attacks on women and children were many. Ganja and drugs peddling was rampant then,” she said, and wondered how Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy could speak about such issues now.

The police would book the trollers posting objectionable and abusive comments on social media platforms, she said.