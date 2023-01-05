Naidu will face action for ‘comments’ on Mahila Police, says Women’s Commission

January 05, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - GUNTUR

The TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu’s comments on the Mahila Police were objectionable and had hurt the women in the State, said AP Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma.

Reacting to a complaint lodged with her by the members of the Mahila Police Welfare Association on Thursday at her chamber at Tadepalli, Ms. Padma said that Mr. Chandrababu Naidu should not make derogatory comments on them.

The Chairperson observed that during his recent roadshows and meetings, Mr. Chandrababu Naidu criticised the Mahila Police, who were recently recruited by the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and deployed at the Village and Ward Secretariats.

The association president S. Mahalakshmi and others gave the representation to the Commission.

Ms. Padma said that Mr. Chandrababu Naidu was attributing motives to the Mahila Police, when they visited the houses in villages and wards. “Mr. Chandrababu Naidu even suggested that the public not cooperate with the Mahila Police, which is objectionable,” she added.

She said that the Commission had taken these comments seriously and would take further action on it.

