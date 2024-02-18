ADVERTISEMENT

Wildlife task force identifies illegal aquaculture ponds in 1,700-acre stretch of Kolleru Lake in Andhra Pradesh

February 18, 2024 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - ELURU

The Forest Department has formed a 52-member task force to identify the aquaculture ponds dug illegally in Kolleru Lake, a Ramsar Convention site

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

The wildlife task force during the raid on illegal aquaculture ponds in the 5th contour of Kolleru Lake in Eluru district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Andhra Pradesh State Wildlife Management authorities have identified that illegal aquaculture activities are going on in a stretch of more than 1,700 acres falling under the purview of Kolleru Lake.  

Last week, the Wildlife Management Division of the Forest Department constituted a 52-member task force to identify and raid the illegal aquaculture ponds in the Kolleru Lake area. 

The task force, during the raids, found that many groups of locals had excavated patches in the 5th contour of the lake and converted them into aquaculture ponds. Kolleru is Asia’s largest freshwater lake and a Ramsar Convention site. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have found illegal aquaculture ponds dug in over 1,700 acres in the 5th contour of the lake. The owners of these ponds are not living by the lake. We have identified illegal aquaculture ponds in nearly 1,500 acres in Bobbili Lanka area, 135 acres in Mallavaram area and 100 acres in Paidichintalapadu area during the two-day raid,” In-charge Division Forest Officer (Wildlife, Eluru) M. Hima Sailaja told The Hindu, adding that all these aquaculture ponds are in Eluru district. 

“We have registered cases against the operators of these illegal aquaculture ponds under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. We have received directives from Eluru Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh to intensify the raids,” added Ms. Hima Sailaja. 

She said that the task force would continue the raids. The G.O. no. 120 permits fishing activities in the Kolleru Lake area only for those who are living within the limits of the lake ecosystem.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US