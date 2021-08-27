Wild tusker blocks traffic on NH

A wild elephant on Friday created a flutter by blocking vehicular traffic on the busy Chittoor-Bengaluru National Highway at Jagamarla beat of Palamaner mandal, which falls under the Koundinya Wildlife Sanctuary.

Forest Range Officer (Palamaner) Srinivasulu said the tusker, while crossing into Jagamarla from the sanctuary, was blocked by the presence of barbed wire fencing. The confused pachyderm in order to find an entry from the roadside into the reserve forest kept moving along the highway and this led to stranding of vehicular traffic for several minutes. Later, forest personnel cut the fencing to allow the wild elephant pass into the forest.

The official said that except for moving along the highway and criss-crossing it often, the wild elephant did not show any signs of charging at the public. Enthusiastic youth tried to move closer to the giant elephant to take selfies, but were prevented by the forest personnel.