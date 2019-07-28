Wild elephants under stress in Koundinya sanctuary in Chittoor

The death of three wild elephants in a couple of months in Koundinya wildlife sanctuary zone in Kuppam and Palamaner forest ranges is viewed as a clear indication that the pachyderms are facing stressful conditions, believed to be due to fodder and water crisis and gradual loss of their habitat, as the 500 sq km of the sanctuary is facing threat of encroachments and denudation.

Ever since the appearance of the Asian elephant species at tri-State Kuppam junction in early 1980s, the forests of Kuppam and Palamaner ranges have turned into a haven for the jumbos, which kept once again criss-crossing their traditional inter-State corridor in Kuppam flanked by Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

According to forest officials, three different herds had emerged into the tri-State junction, breaking away from the forests of north-western TN bordering Karnataka. While one herd had entered the Seshachalam biosphere through Piler division, the second one became permanent residents of Koundinya forests (which later became a sanctuary) and the third one became migrant dwellers along the corridor.

At present, it is estimated that as many as 42 wild elephants, including half-a-dozen animals below the age of 10 years, residing at the sanctuary. Since two decades, the menace of elephants getting electrocuted has surfaced in the two ranges, particularly in Ramakuppam, V.Kota and Baireddipalle mandals. After a series of awareness camps, the menace of arranging live electric wires in the fields to prevent the pachyderms had come down, but the cables dangling across the fields at low heights still continues, becoming the prime cause for jumbo deaths.

There are also allegations that the Forest Department had not executed the elephant proof trenches and solar fencing scientifically leaving porous stretches at the forest fringe villages, making the elephants to make an easy intrusion into human habitations. The summer heat of 2019, considered to be the worst in Chittoor district in four decades, had forced a number elephants to stray away from the sanctuary and resort to trampling of fields in search of fodder and water. Four months ago, two elephants had left the sanctuary and travelled as far as Kallur close to Seshachalam biosphere, though made a retreat later, but throwing the farmers in several villages in panic. A three-member herd too had left the sanctuary and lingered at the neighbouring Madanapalle and Punganur ranges for over a month recently.

Of the three jumbos killed in June and July, the forest officials confirmed that two had occurred due to infighting among herds inside the sanctuary which borders with T.N. While some officials attribute the cause of infighting due to shortage of fodder, others say it is due to ‘fighting to win a female.’

Staff shortage

Lack of staff at the beat and sector levels has become a major problem in monitoring the movement of jumbos along the forest fringe villages. The project of insulating the sanctuary with trenches and fences continues to be delayed even after a decade of its launch.

‘Avoid traditional crops’

The Divisional Forest Officer (Chittoor West), Sunil Kumar Reddy, who took charge a couple of weeks ago, had sought the farmers to desist from traditional crops of sugarcane, paddy and tomatoes, which proved a big lure for wild elephants, and replace them with others like mulberry and chilli plantations, for the time being. It would help keep the pachyderms at bay and over a period of time the menace of crop invasion would come down, the official felt, further adding that the works pertaining to trenches and fencing around the sanctuary would be given top priority.