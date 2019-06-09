Andhra Pradesh

Wild elephants strike panic near Palamaner, raid crops

Photo for representational purpose only.

Photo for representational purpose only.   | Photo Credit: H_Vibhu

more-in

Three more herds have been prowling near agricultural fields in Palamaner due to shortage of fodder and water in Koundinya Sanctuary.

A herd of ten wild elephants in the small hours of Sunday created panic among half a dozen villages in Palamaner forest range in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, and damaged standing crops of mango and tomato.

Divisional forest officer (Chittoor), T. Chakrapani, confirmed that the ten elephants had entered the fields from the adjoining forests of Tamil Nadu and Koundinya Sanctuary.

"Our forest watchers are constantly watching their movements. We will drive them back into the thickets by night. There hasn’t been any extensive damage to crops; it’s only exaggerated. A small stretch of field edges were impacted by the elephants' march", the official said.

Meanwhile, three more herds, each with 11, 7 and 6 members, have been prowling close to agricultural fields in Palamaner mandal for the last 24 hours. Confirming the presence of tuskers in various directions of the Koundinya Sanctuary, forest officials attributed the development to shortage of fodder and water in the reserved forest.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Dec 20, 2019 9:56:24 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/wild-elephants-strike-panic-near-palamaner-raid-crops/article27703450.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY