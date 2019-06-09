Wild elephants strike panic near Palamaner, raid crops

A herd of ten wild elephants in the small hours of Sunday created panic among half a dozen villages in Palamaner forest range in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, and damaged standing crops of mango and tomato.

Divisional forest officer (Chittoor), T. Chakrapani, confirmed that the ten elephants had entered the fields from the adjoining forests of Tamil Nadu and Koundinya Sanctuary.

"Our forest watchers are constantly watching their movements. We will drive them back into the thickets by night. There hasn’t been any extensive damage to crops; it’s only exaggerated. A small stretch of field edges were impacted by the elephants' march", the official said.

Meanwhile, three more herds, each with 11, 7 and 6 members, have been prowling close to agricultural fields in Palamaner mandal for the last 24 hours. Confirming the presence of tuskers in various directions of the Koundinya Sanctuary, forest officials attributed the development to shortage of fodder and water in the reserved forest.