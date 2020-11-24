Wild elephants raid tomato fields near Chittoor

A herd of three wild elephants raided the tomato fields at D.K. Cheruvu village near Chittoor, close to Tamil Nadu border, in the early hours of Tuesday and partially destroyed the stocks kept ready for transport.

Divisional Forest Officer (Chittoor West) S. Ravi Shankar said the herd is on prowl in the forested areas on Chittoor-Tamil Nadu border. “They raided a stretch of fields near the village and pulled down some crates with tomatoes. In order to facilitate the farmers to harvest the crop without fear of jumbos, we have deployed elephant trackers round the clock in the border area,” he said.

The official said though elephant-proof trenches and fencing were in place at most vulnerable areas, the elephants managed to stray into the fields through some porous stretches. “We will further strengthen the fortification to help farmers and protect their crops. As per rules, due compensation will be paid to farmers who suffered losses,” Mr. Shankar said.

Meanwhile, residents of the border villages are a worried lot as it was in this zone that a lone wild elephant had attacked a forest jeep, killing its driver on October 14.