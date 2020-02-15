Wild elephants raid crops near Chittoor

After a gap of a fortnight, a big herd of wild elephants struck the standing crops at Gandlapalle village of Moghili panchayat of Bangarupalem mandal, 35 km from here, on Friday night.

According to information, a herd of seven elephants had emerged into the fields at the forest fringe village from the adjoining forests of Tamil Nadu and continued feeding on crops till the early hours of Saturday. The forest personnel rushed to the spot in the morning, while the trackers were deployed to drive the pachyderms back into the thickets.