Wild elephants create panic among farmers in Chittoor district

The presence of a 30-member herd of wild elephants moving close to the fields in the villages of Rallabuduguru panchayat of Shantipuram mandal of Kuppam Assembly constituency has led to a tense situation among the farmers.

According to information, the wild elephants, residents of the Karnataka forests, had raided the standing crops of paddy, ragi and vegetables at Bellakogila village of the mandal in the early hours, and started moving towards Rallabuduguru along the forest fringes. Though the movement of wild herds is regular in Kuppam, Gudupalle and Ramakuppam mandals, the villages of Shantipuram mandal are considered safe from the jumbo raids, and witnessing the incidents occasionally.

Standing crops

Forest officials said that the presence of various standing crops had lured the herds. It is observed that the wild elephants along the Hosur, Krishnagiri, Kuppam and Karnataka would be active through the migratory path in the months from November till January-mid in view of the verdant agriculture activity.

Meanwhile, the forest officials have deployed trackers at the troubled spot, and initiated measures to drive the pachyderms back into thickets. By Sunday evening, the herd had split into two moving along the fringe villages along Kuppam-Karnataka border.