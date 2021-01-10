Wild elephants continue to trouble Chittoor farmers

Two herds and a lone elephant are on the prowl in villages close to the forest

Two herds of wild elephants have been on the prowl close to the forest fringe villages between Yadamarri and Bangarupalem mandals of Chittoor west range, while a lone elephant is said to have turned a big worry for farmers of Bandladoddi on the Chittoor-Tamil Nadu border.

According to information, a 11-member herd of jumbos is frequently raiding crops at Chinnareddipalle village of Yadamarri mandal and has become a cause of concern for farmers currently working in paddy fields and mango orchards. On Friday night, the herd was seen moving towards Veluthuruchenu village of Bangarupalem mandal. The forest officials have cautioned farmers to stay away from night vigils in the fields till the herd is driven back into the Tamil Nadu forests.

In another incident, a herd of 13 elephants, including two sub-adults, raided banana plantations and mango orchards at hamlets under Tumbapalam beat of Bangarupalem mandal, abutting the Koundinya wildlife sanctuary. The officials had inspected the affected hamlets on receiving information from the farmers. The farmers complained that the pachyderms were not only destroying the crops, but also trampling the water pipelines.

Meanwhile, a lone elephant found to be on the move along the border forests of Chittoor and Tamil Nadu had moved into Tekumanda location of Bangarupalem mandal. The forest officials warned the farmers and villagers to avoid moving in the vicinity, and elephant-trackers were deployed to drive the animal back into its habitat.