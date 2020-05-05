Wild elephant electrocuted in Chittoor

An adult male elephant, which strayed into an agricultural field, was found electrocuted at Mandara Nayani village of Gangavaram mandal, 60 km from here, in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to forest officials, the elephant came in contact with a live cable attached to the fence around the field. The officials rushed to the spot and inspected the spot.

A farmer, Uday Kumar, was being questioned in connection with electrifying the fence to prevent wild animals from entering the fields, despite instructions from officials to refrain from such practices. Veterinary personnel reached the spot and conducted an autopsy. After collecting the tusks and some visceral parts, the carcass was buried inside the forest.

This is the eighth jumbo casualty in the western mandals of Chittoor since March 2019.

Woman injured

In another incident, Nirmala (45) was grievously injured when she was attacked by a wild elephant at Musalla Madugu, 20 km from Palamaner on Tuesday.

According to forest officials, the woman was answering nature call close by a field when she was attacked. Seeing a couple of jumbos right in front of her, the woman tried to flee, but one of the pachyderms caught the woman with its trunk and flung her into air. Landing on the ground 15 feet away, the woman fractured her arm. Luckily, the elephants ignoring the injured woman went their way. Nirmala was rushed to the area hospital at Palamaner.