Wild elephant electrocuted in Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh

An adult male elephant, which strayed into an agricultural field got electrocuted at Mandara Nayani village of Gangavaram mandal, 60 km from here, in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to forest officials, the elephant came in contact with a live cable attached to the fence around the field. The officials rushed to the spot and inspected the scene and the circumstances which led to it.

Unauthorised powered fence

A farmer, Uday Kumar, was being questioned in connection with arranging power supply to the fence to prevent wild animals from entering the fields, despite instructions from the officials to stay away from such practices. Veterinary personnel reached the spot to conduct an autopsy on the pachyderm.

Incidentally, this is the eighth jumbo casualty in the western mandals of Chittoor since March 2019.

Woman injured in jumbo attack

In another incident, Nirmala (45) was grievously injured when she came under a pre-dawn attack of a wild elephant at Musalla Madugu, a forested village, 20 km away from Palamaner on Tuesday.

According to forest officials, the woman was answering nature call near a field when she was attacked. Seeing a couple of jumbos right in front of her, the woman tried to flee but one of the pachyderms caught the woman with its trunk and flung her into the air. Dashed to the ground at a 15 feet distance, the woman broke her arm. Luckily, the elephants ignoring the injured woman and went away. Nirmala was rushed to the area hospital at Palamaner.