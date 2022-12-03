Wild elephant dies after coming into contact with live cables near Chittoor

December 03, 2022 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Poor visibility following dense fog in and around the Koundinya wildlife sanctuary may have caused the incident: official

The Hindu Bureau,K. Umashanker

Forest officials inspecting the carcass of a wild elephant that was electrocuted at an agricultural field near Bangarupalem in Chittoor district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

A wild elephant from Tamil Nadu forests was electrocuted after coming in contact with a low-level transformer at an agriculture field at Moghalivaripalle village of Bangarupalem mandal, 40 km from Chittoor, on Friday.

District Forest Officer (Chittoor) C. Chaitanya Kumar Reddy said that the incident, which came to light on Saturday morning, took place when the elephant came into contact with the live cables of the transformer, leading to its instantaneous death.

“Poor visibility following dense fog in and around the Koundinya wildlife sanctuary may have caused the incident. It was a male elephant aged around 35,” the official said.

The forest staff and local farmers offered prayers before performing the final rites of the elephant.

More than 20 jumbo deaths have been reported in and around Koundinya sanctuary in the last decade due to electrocution.

