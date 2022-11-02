Wild elephant dies after coming in contact with live wire meant for boars in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh

Search on for owner of the area in the fields where snares with power cables were erected

K. Umashanker CHITTOOR
November 02, 2022 19:44 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Forest officials inspecting the carcass of a wild elephant electrocuted near V.Kota in Chittoor district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A wild elephant was electrocuted in the fields at Nagireddipalle of V.Kota mandal, abutting the Koundinya Elephant Project sanctuary, due to the erecting of snares with live power cables meant for bagging wild boars.

According to information, the lone tusker from the reserve forests of Karnataka, aged around 20, had strayed into the buffer zone of Koundinya sanctuary a few months ago and stayed put in the region, occasionally raiding crops.

When it reached the fields, the elephant had a brush with the live electric wires and its legs got entangled in them. The elephant was electrocuted instantaneously. On spotting the elephant on Wednesday morning, farmers informed the forest personnel.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

District Forest Officer C. Chaitanya Kumar Reddy, who visited the spot, said: “As per preliminary inquiry, it is found that the owner of the particular stretch of the fields had erected snares with live power cables meant for wild boars. The elephant came in contact with the cables and was killed on the spot.” The forest officials said that the accused, named Suresh, was absconding. A case was registered.

A team of veterinary faculty from S.V. Veterinary University of Tirupati arrived at the spot and completed the postmortem before the tusker was cremated amidst pujas by farmers and forest staff.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Rising concern

Officials expressed concern at the increasing incidents of electrocution of wild elephants in the Koundinya sanctuary zone and its surroundings. In the last decade, close to twenty wild elephants were electrocuted in the combined Chittoor district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
animal

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app