Wild dogs hunt down a Sambar deer near Tirumala

A pack of wild dogs reportedly hunted down a sambar deer at Parvetu mandapam about two kilometres from the town.
The half-eaten corpse of the deer was found in the vicinity of mandapam located on the road leading to Papavinasanam waterfalls on Monday.
In the aftermath of the announcement of a 21-day nationwide lock down on the 24th of last month, movement of wild animals like leopards, bear, wild dogs and bores have reportedly been on an increase and felt in areas abutting the forests.
