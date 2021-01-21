Wild boars invade Tirumala temple surroundings

A herd of wild boars moving near the main entrance of the temple at Tirumala.

Tirumala

21 January 2021 00:40 IST

Animals are now seen on Mada Streets much to the embarrassment of devotees

The incursions of wild boars into the Mada Streets encircling the sacred hill temple of Lord Venkateswara has of late become a major cause of concern to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.

The animals, which were never sighted atop the town till a decade and half back, are now seen moving in herds much to the embarrassment of devotees.

The acquisition of all private properties atop the town that saw the local denizens shifted to Tirupati as part of implementation of master plan by TTD coupled with the nationwide lockdown wherein the devotees were barred from visiting the temple for over 80 days has led to the increase in the population of the animals.

At first, TTD officials did not attach much importance to the menace on the pretext that the town was actually a ‘Varaha Kshetram’. But the precipitous increase in number has rather pushed the management into second thought.

The omnivorous animals which were earlier found at the cottages and guest houses are now frequently found invading the open space available in front of the main temple complex, Akhilandam (place of breaking coconuts) and the rear side of the Annadanam complex in search of food.

Health personnel said that more than half the existing food kiosks atop the town remain closed owing to the pandemic which, in turn, has forced the animals to explore new avenues of food.

TTD Vigilance officials have recently provided chain link fencing at all the entry gates leading into the Mada Streets as a temporary measure.

TTD DFO Mr. Chandrasekhar said the nimals get easily attracted to the waste food generally strewn around by pilgrims.

Even if driven away into the woods, they are returning in no time.

As an immediate measure, manual patrolling has been increased in over 22 identified locations frequented by the wild boars. The personnel drive them into the adjoining forests without causing any harm as they fall under the wildlife family.

Underlining the need to educate pilgrims not to scatter eatables, Mr.Chandrasekhar said that the authorities were even ready to translocate them if the situation warranted.