Wife of Choppadandi MLA in Telangana found dead

Published - June 21, 2024 12:51 am IST - HYDERABAD

Marri Ramu
Roopa Devi, wife of MLA of Choppadandi constituency in Karimnagar district, Medipally Satyam, was found dead at their house in Kompally on the outskirts of Hyderabad, on Thursday night.

Petbasheerabad police of Cyberabad commissionerate are verifying reports that the woman allegedly hanged herself at the house around 10 p.m. Some of the family members were at home when the legislator’s wife allegedly resorted to the extreme step.

Assistant Commissioners of Police of Petbasheerabad and Gajwel Ramulu and Purushotham Reddy went to the spot to ascertain facts. “I started from Hyderabad and reached my constituency Husnabad when I heard the news. Now I am rushing back to Hyderabad,” BC Welfare and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar told The Hindu.

(Roshni helpline numbers: 8142020033 / 8142020044.)

