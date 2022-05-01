Wife ‘kills’ man in Nandyal

May 01, 2022 08:07 IST

A 70-year-old man, Satte Raju, died when his wife Satte Sarojamma(65) reportedly hit him on the head with an axe, at Gundampadu village in Sirivella mandal of Nandyal district on Saturday morning.

Sirivella Circle Inspector Police said that Sarojamma reportedly killed her husband following an argument between both of them over a family dispute. The couple has four married daughters who live away.

The woman was taken into custody. Raju’s body was sent to Nandyal government hospital for post-mortem.