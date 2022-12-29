ADVERTISEMENT

Wife, boyfriend among three held for murdering Dalit youth in Kurnool

December 29, 2022 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - KURNOOL

Body of Gadibanda Amos was found on banks of the Handri river on December 22

Ramesh Susarla

The Kurnool IV Town police have arrested three persons in connection with the death of Gadibanda Amos, a 26-year-old Dalit youth whose body was found on the banks of the Handri river in the city on December 22.

The police said that the murder which appeared as a case of honour killing turned out to be a handiwork of a the victim’s wife and his boyfriend.  

Kurnool Deputy Superintendent of Police K.V. Mahesh told the media on December 29 (Thursday) that the accused had been identified as Kummari Aruna (23), wife of Amos; her boyfriend Mulakala Surya Pradeep (26), and Nene Jeevan Kumar (26). The police also seized seven articles purportedly used in committing the murder.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Amos married Aruna six years ago and they have a four-year-old son.

The police said Aruna developed intimacy with Surya Pradeep, an auto-rickshaw driver, while travelling home daily from the garment shop where she was working. She narrated to Pradeep how Amos had been harassing her mentally and physically after getting drunk. Aruna allegedly offered to marry Pradeep if he got rid of Amos.

Pradeep allegedly invited Amos to the riverside for a drink. Pradeep, Jeevan and Amos consumed alcohol. Pradeep and Jeevan allegedly hit Amos with stones on his head, doused him in petrol and set him on fire.

The police have registered a case under Section 302, 201 red with 34 of the IPC and Section 3(2) (v) of the SC,ST (POA) Act-2015. The accused have been remanded.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US