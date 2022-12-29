Wife, boyfriend among three held for murdering Dalit youth in Kurnool

December 29, 2022 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Kurnool IV Town police have arrested three persons in connection with the death of Gadibanda Amos, a 26-year-old Dalit youth whose body was found on the banks of the Handri river in the city on December 22.

The police said that the murder which appeared as a case of honour killing turned out to be a handiwork of a the victim’s wife and his boyfriend.

Kurnool Deputy Superintendent of Police K.V. Mahesh told the media on December 29 (Thursday) that the accused had been identified as Kummari Aruna (23), wife of Amos; her boyfriend Mulakala Surya Pradeep (26), and Nene Jeevan Kumar (26). The police also seized seven articles purportedly used in committing the murder.

Amos married Aruna six years ago and they have a four-year-old son.

The police said Aruna developed intimacy with Surya Pradeep, an auto-rickshaw driver, while travelling home daily from the garment shop where she was working. She narrated to Pradeep how Amos had been harassing her mentally and physically after getting drunk. Aruna allegedly offered to marry Pradeep if he got rid of Amos.

Pradeep allegedly invited Amos to the riverside for a drink. Pradeep, Jeevan and Amos consumed alcohol. Pradeep and Jeevan allegedly hit Amos with stones on his head, doused him in petrol and set him on fire.

The police have registered a case under Section 302, 201 red with 34 of the IPC and Section 3(2) (v) of the SC,ST (POA) Act-2015. The accused have been remanded.