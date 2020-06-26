Widespread rain likely in next three days

Thunderstorm along with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places in north coastal A.P., south coastal A.P., Rayalaseema and Yanam on June 27, 28 and 29.

Heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places in north coastal A.P. and Yanam on June 29 and at isolated places in Rayalaseema on June 28 and 29.

Fairly widespread rain is expected over Rayalaseema and scattered rain over north and south coastal A.P. during the next three days, according to the IMD.

The chief amounts of rainfall (recorded in cm) during the last 24 hours, ending at 8.30 a.m. on Friday are: Tenali (Guntur) 3, Cumbum (Prakasam) 3, Bestavaripeta (Prakasam) 3, Amarapuram (Anantapur) 7, Rayadurg (Anantapur) 5, Pakala (Chittoor) 4, Madanapalle (Chittoor) 3, Arogyavaram (Chittoor) 3, Gorantla (Anantapur) 3, Dharmavaram (Anantapur) 3 and Obuladevaracheruvu (Anantapur) 3.