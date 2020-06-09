Widespread rain likely in coastal A.P.

VISAKHAPATNAM

09 June 2020 00:26 IST

Monsoon likely to enter more parts of Rayalaseema

Thunder and lightning followed by heavy rain brought respite from the summer heat in many areas of the city on Monday evening. Those living on Beach Road had a terrifying experience with deafening sounds from the sky. The streaks of lightning provided a feast for the eyes in the backdrop of night sky.

Meanwhile, the Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC), here, said that a low pressure area is likely to form over East Central Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours. It is likely to move west northwestward and become more marked during subsequent 24 hours.

Under its influence, and the convergence of lower level westerlies along the west coast, fairly widespread rainfall is expected over coastal Andhra Pradesh on June 9, with heavy rainfall at one or two places.

Widespread rainfall, accompanied by heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places is likely over coastal A.P. between June 10 and 12.

Fishermen cautioned

The southwest monsoon has entered some parts of Rayalaseema and conditions are becoming favourable for its further advance into some more parts of Rayalaseema, and some parts of Coastal A.P. during the next two days.

Squally weather, with wind speed reaching 40 to 50 km/hr, is likely along and off coastal Andhra Pradesh between June 9 and 12. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea and along and off coastal A.P. during the same time.