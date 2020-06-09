Andhra Pradesh

Widespread rain likely in coastal A.P.

Heavy lightning lit up the sky in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Heavy lightning lit up the sky in Visakhapatnam on Monday.   | Photo Credit: K_R_DEEPAK

Monsoon likely to enter more parts of Rayalaseema

Thunder and lightning followed by heavy rain brought respite from the summer heat in many areas of the city on Monday evening. Those living on Beach Road had a terrifying experience with deafening sounds from the sky. The streaks of lightning provided a feast for the eyes in the backdrop of night sky.

Meanwhile, the Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC), here, said that a low pressure area is likely to form over East Central Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours. It is likely to move west northwestward and become more marked during subsequent 24 hours.

Under its influence, and the convergence of lower level westerlies along the west coast, fairly widespread rainfall is expected over coastal Andhra Pradesh on June 9, with heavy rainfall at one or two places.

Widespread rainfall, accompanied by heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places is likely over coastal A.P. between June 10 and 12.

Fishermen cautioned

The southwest monsoon has entered some parts of Rayalaseema and conditions are becoming favourable for its further advance into some more parts of Rayalaseema, and some parts of Coastal A.P. during the next two days.

Squally weather, with wind speed reaching 40 to 50 km/hr, is likely along and off coastal Andhra Pradesh between June 9 and 12. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea and along and off coastal A.P. during the same time.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 9, 2020 12:29:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/widespread-rain-likely-in-coastal-ap/article31782929.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY