Widespread rain likely in A.P. as Nivar intensifies

Sea condition off south A.P. coast to remain rough

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is very likely to occur at most of the places in north coastal Andhra Pradesh and moderate rainfall is expected in south coastal and Rayalaseema districts on November 26, under the influence of cyclonic storm Nivar.

The severe cyclonic storm which has intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm lay centred about 90 km off Cuddalore, about 150 km of Puducherry and 220 km off Chennai coast, the meteorologists said. The weather system is very likely to cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram between Wednesday midnight and early hours of Thursday as a very severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 120-130 km per hour.

Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Kurnool, Kadapa, Guntur and Prakasam districts. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places in Chittoor district.

Isolated heavy rainfall is very likely to occur in Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna, Nellore and Anantapur districts on Thursday, according to the Cyclone Warning Centre (CWC), Visakhapatnam.

Wind warning

Wind speed reaching 50-60 km per hour is likely to blow over Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor, Kadapa and Kurnool districts. The sea condition is likely to remain rough off south Andhra Pradesh coast. Fishermen have been advised to suspend fishing operations and not to venture into sea.

Meanwhile, local cautionary signal number three (LC-III) was hoisted at Machilipatnam, Krishnapatnam, Nizampatnam and Vadarevu ports. Distant warning signal number two (DW-II) kept hoisted at Visakhapatnam port. The DW-II with section signal number- IV kept hoisted at Kakinada and Gangavaram ports.