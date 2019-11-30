Widespread rain in Chittoor district

Moderate to heavy rain lashed the eastern mandals of Chittoor district on Saturday, while Madanapalle division witnessed drizzle.

The sky which remained overcast since a couple of days opened up on Saturday morning. Tirupati saw a downpour in the afternoon, where pilgrims got stranded at the bus stations and railway station. The impact of the inclement weather was felt close to Piler in the western mandals, while no rainfall was reported beyond Vayalpadu and Madanapalle towards Anantapur and Karnataka border.

Rain was reported from all over the eastern mandals, including Nagari, Puttur, Narayanavanam, Pitchatur, Nagalapuram, Srikalahasti, Varadaiahpalem and Satyavedu. In view of the sudden gush of waters at the Ubbalamadugu falls, a tourist spot on Varadaiahpalem and Tada border, the forest department personnel kept a close watch. Chittoor saw a steady drizzle since morning.

Farm operations

Agriculture officials said that the rains would bring the much required relief to farmers in the ongoing Rabi season. Following completion of the sowing for the prime crop of paddy, the rain would help the first phase of the crop pattern. It was generally expected that the rainfall would be normal in November, but the farmers had to face deficit rainfall. The rains till the first week of December are seen as positive to the agriculture activity in the district, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the rains had brought a spectacular sight at the Kapilatheertham waterfalls in Tirupati, which generally serves the bathing requirement of the hundreds of Ayyappa devotees. Apart from the devout families in Tirupati, large number of devotees from Tamil Nadu consider it auspicious to take a bath here during Kartheeka Masam.