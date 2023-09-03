ADVERTISEMENT

Wider consultations needed on ‘One Nation, One Election’, says Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

September 03, 2023 06:07 am | Updated 05:00 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

There is no urgency to take the idea forward and it does not offer a one-stop solution to all problems, says Sajjala

The Hindu Bureau

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has expressed the view that there is no urgency to take forward the ‘One Nation, One Election’ idea.

“It is not a one-stop solution to all the problems,” said Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Adviser (Public Affairs), while addressing the media at the party office at Tadepalli, near Vijayawada, on Saturday.

Many elections in the past had been conducted in that manner, but the scenario changed thereafter, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Conducting elections in a big country like India is a costly affair. Hence, there is a need for wider consultations and healthy discussion on the subject,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said.

“I do not think that the jamili (simultaneous) elections will be held before the ensuing general elections,” he added.

“Unlike in the U.S., where the two-party system is in vogue, we have a multi-party system. The regional parties have a vital role. It is also said that the idea of One Nation, One Election is aimed at suppressing the regional parties. The federal system needs to be strengthened but not weakened. The regional parties with national outlook have to coexist in the system,” he added.

Meanwhile, YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said, “The concept of One Nation, One Election has many positives. Importantly, it saves thousands of crores of rupees. It is not new. India had simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies in 1951-52, 1957, 1962 & 1967. In A.P., it does not affect us as the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections coincide.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US