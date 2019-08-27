Widening of HNSS canal on the cards

The first-ever Irrigation Advisory Board(IAB) meeting at Anantapur, after the new government came into power, on Monday discussed thread-bare issues regarding allocations and timing of release of water to various reservoirs and tanks from Tungabhadra, through HLC network, and Krishna, through HNSS network, beginning September 1.

The meeting, that went on for more than three hours, decided to write to the government to widen the existing the Handri Neeva Sujala Sravanthi (HNSS) canal from current capacity of 2,800 cusecs to 12,000 cusecs so as to enable early evacuation of water to the Rayalaseema region in the event of floods.

The IAB decided to supply water to all village tanks, beginning with tail-end areas, for drinking purposes and then release for the agricultural ayacut, both under High Level Canal(HLC) of Tungabhadra Dam and HNSS. Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy and Kamalapuram MLA Pochimareddy Ravindranath Reddy expressed discontent over the total stoppage of Tungabhadra water through HLC though they had allocation of assured water.

Assurances sought

At the meeting chaired by District Collector S. Satyanarayana, the two sought definite timelines and assurances from the IAB on the quantum and timing of release of water and pointed out that they had sacrificed assured water from KC Kanal for water from the HNSS, but filling of Mylavaram reservoir or getting water to ayacut under Pulivendula Branch Canal had turned a dream. They left the meeting hall even before it ended.

MLAs from Dharmavaram, Singanamala and Rapthadu MLA demanded release of water from the Jeedipalli Reservoir to the Penna Ahobilam Balancing Reservoir(PABR) Right Canal for the 54 tanks in their constituencies.

Drinking water needs

Meeting took a decision to get 2 tmcft of water from the HLC to PABR and write to the government to get additional 1 tmcft so that drinking water needs were met and all tanks were filled, the Collector announced.

Tungabhadra High Level Canal superintending engineer Nayakanti Rajasekhar said that out of 32 tmcft allocation under HLC, only 24 tmcft was received last year and it is expected that the same quantum would be available this year too, owing to siltation of TB Dam, transmission losses and lack of supply to Kadapa district.

A proposal from the public representatives for a parallel canal from the Tungabhadra Dam will be sent to the State government and the Karnataka government was also positively inclined towards it, said Government Whip Kapu Ramachandra Reddy.