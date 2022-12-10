Widening of Dornala-Kunta highway approved at a cost of ₹245 crore 

December 10, 2022 03:35 pm | Updated 03:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari tweeted on December 10 the widening of Dornala-Kunta Junction stretch of NH-765 has been approved at a cost of nearly ₹245 crore into two lanes in engineering, procurement and construction mode.

He stated that the above road is the only Highway that connects the temple town of Srisailam with Telangana. It will be of great help in making Srisailam more accessible to pilgrims especially during Ugadi and Maha Sivaratri.

The project is a part of the national infrastructure master plan christened ‘PM Gati Shakti’ which is aimed at improving multi-modal connectivity across the country.