Why were results withheld in seven panchayats, asks Naidu

VIJAYAWADA

11 February 2021 01:52 IST

TDP president seeks intervention of the SEC

Alleging that the election results in seven panchayats were not announced deliberately even as the counting was voter, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has sought intervention of the State Election Commission (SEC) in this regard.

Mr. Naidu, in the letter to the SEC, pointed out that the polls results were not declared for Eruvapalem panchayat in Rajupalem manal and Rajasahebpeta panchayat in Porumamilla mandal in Kadapa district; GC Palayam panchayat in Bandiatmakur mandal and Ayyaluru panchayat in Nandyal mandal in Kurnool distrct; Pidapartipalem panchayat in Kollipara mandal in Guntur district; Chalamcharla panchayat in Kavali mandal of Nellore district and Dibbapalem panchayat in Chidikada mandal of Visakhapatnam district.

“The delay in announcement of results gives scope for manipulation the results. Hence, immediate action is needed to save the democracy at the grassroots level,” said Mr. Naidu.In another letter to the SEC, the former Chief Minister alleged that the YSRCP leaders, in connivance with a section of election officials, were manipulating the final results by resorting to malpractice.

“The election officials are deliberately withholding the election results in the pachayats, where the YSRCP-supported candidates have lost, for a while and are announcing the names of the YSRCP-backed candidates as the winners,” alleged Mr. Naidu.

Recounting of votes

He also insisted that recounting of votes is done in Billalapuram panchayat in Nandyal Rural mandal and Bukkapuram panchayat in Mahanandi mandal of Kurnool district.

Mr. Naidu further said that the TDP would move court against the ‘offences in the run-up and during the local body elections in Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy’s Punganur and Macherla segments.

“The YSRCP had prevented rival candidates to file nominations and forced unanimous polls in 82 of 85 the panchayats in Punganur segment and in 72 of the 77 panchayats in Macherla. The TDP brought the issues to the notice of the State Election Commission (SEC), but there has been no remedial action,” said Mr. Naidu.