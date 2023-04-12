Why were Hindu code bills not taken up by any govt., asks writer Kolakaluri Enoch

April 12, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Renowned writer and former Vice-Chancellor of Sri Venkateswara University, Kolakaluri Enoch, questioned why successive governments had failed to take up the Hindu Code Bills, which were painstakingly worked out by B.R. Ambedkar in the Constituent Assembly in 1950, in the last 70 years.

The Hindu Code Bills are a collection of laws aimed at codifying and reforming Hindu personal law in the country, and replacing religious laws with a common law code.

Speaking at the inaugural session of a three-day national seminar on ‘Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s ideology’ organised by National Sanskrit University (NSU) on Wednesday, Prof. Enoch recalled the serious homework done by Ambedkar in tabling the Hindu code bills.

“When the Constituent Assembly ended, the bills under discussion met with a natural death. I don’t understand why successive governments over the last seven decades had not embarked on the process of reviving the bills,” he remarked.

Prof. Enoch also explained that Ambedkar, as a champion of unity, had objected to the creation of Pakistan and even expressed his reservations over the formation of States on a linguistic basis, observing that division in any form would be infructuous, as selfish elements would continue to have a field day. “The formation of Andhra Pradesh in 1956 has turned out to be a failure, with the further creation of Telangana in 2014. The visionary guessed it long back,” he added.

NSU Vice-Chancellor G.S.R. Krishnamurthi hailed Ambedkar as a ‘man of the masses’, while G.A. Sarma, a retired professor at Andhra University, delivered the keynote address on the theme.