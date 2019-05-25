Why Vizagites sailed with Naidu?

The YSRCP continued its winning streak in Visakhapatnam district too. It won 11 of the 15 Assembly seats in the district and all the three Lok Sabha seats – Visakhapatnam, Araku and Anakapalle.

But four Assembly constituencies – Visakhapatnam East, West, North and South, which are regarded as purely urban segments, have stood by the outgoing Chief Minister and TDP national president, N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Though in two constituencies, South and North, the fight was close to the finishing line, in East the West, the TDP contestants had a relatively smooth sailing.

Though there were a number of reasons for the slight edge the TDP enjoyed, one definite reason why the residents sailed with Mr. Naidu was the way he had helped the city make a turnaround after it was battered by Cyclone Hudhud in October 2014.

‘Emotional issue’

“This is an emotional issue for us,” said R. Chakradhar Rao, a senior citizen.

“In politics, there may be a number of factors. Even his (Mr. Naidu’s) rule is mired with allegations of corruption, land-grabbing, and doling out schemes. But the service he had rendered to the city in the hour of crisis was exemplary, and it was still fresh in the minds of many people,” he said.

Concurring with his views, Nirmala, a housewife, said, “Hudhud devastated our beautiful and green city. I still remember that Mr. Naidu reached the city the following day and was here until minimum facilities were restored. And now, we have even cleaner and better city.”