Andhra Pradesh: Why such haste in replacing Sawang, asks Pawan
Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday demanded that the government specify the reason for the abrupt replacement of Director-General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang with another officer.
In a statement, the JSP chief said the government might have the administrative power to appoint officers, but where was the need to replace Mr. Sawang in such haste.
He said if the government failed to explain the move, people would deem the grand success of the employees’ agitation for PRC in Vijayawada as the reason.
He said Mr. Sawang’s abrupt replacement reminded one of the ‘sidelining’ of the former Chief Secretary to the government L.V. Subramanyam in a similar fashion by the Jagan Mohan Reddy government.
