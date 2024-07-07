GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Why should bureaucrats toe politicians’ line?, asks CPI secretary Narayana

CPI plea to State to release jailed prisoners with good conduct on August 15

Published - July 07, 2024 01:18 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

A D Rangarajan
A.D. Rangarajan
Communist Party of India (CPI) national secretary K. Narayana.

Communist Party of India (CPI) national secretary K. Narayana. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Communist Party of India national secretary K. Narayana has taken exception to the manner the IAS and IPS officials had to be transferred every time there was a change of guard in the State.

Addressing the media here on July 7, he wondered why the bureaucrats should toe the line of the politicians in power and not discharge their duties as per conscience.

Reacting to the transfer of officials by the alliance government in the State after coming to power, he said the officials should understand the constitutional framework within which they would have to function, in order to avoid such a punishment.

“Politicians have just five years of power and they can dictate terms to the officials, but the latter should stick to the rules and discharge their duty in accordance with the Constitution. An officer is an officer wherever he/she is, hence he/she has to stand firm on their role”, Mr. Narayana said.

On the dialogue between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over bifurcation issues, he said the CPI welcomed the initiative and offered to play any supporting role in the process.

The CPI State secretary appealed to the State government to consider the release of jailed prisoners on the ensuing 78th Independence Day (Aug 15). He said several prisoners serving life sentences were languishing in prisons despite showing good conduct and requested the government to provide them an opportunity to lead a peaceful life along with their families.

