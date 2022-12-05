Why no official communication yet to Centre, SC on shifting of High Court from Amaravati to Kurnool, asks BJP leader

December 05, 2022 08:51 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

BJP OBC Morcha national secretary P.V. Parthasarathi questioned why the government has not submitted its proposal to shift the High Court (HC) from Amaravati to Kurnool so far to the Central government and the Supreme Court (SC).

Alleging that former Attorney General K.K. Venugopal, appearing on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh government, had recently informed the Supreme Court that the State government intends to retain the High Court in Amaravati, Mr. Parthasarathi questioned what was the need for him to do so.

“If the State government was serious about making Kurnool the judicial capital, it should have sent an official communication to the Centre and the Supreme Court, but that did not happen as it was all part of the political game being played by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP),” Mr. Parthasarathi alleged.

In a press release, Mr. Parthasarathi said the government also owed an explanation on the shifting of the Andhra Pradesh Judicial Academy to Mangalagiri from Kurnool where it was supposed to be established.

He said the ruling party stoked regional passions in the name of ‘Rayalaseema Garjana’ after failing to keep its promise of developing the backward region.

“The State government should reveal what happened to its plan to build/complete pending irrigation projects in Rayalaseema with an outlay of nearly ₹33,865 crore under the proposed Rayalaseema Drought Mitigation Programme,” he said.

The OBC Morcha leader said that while Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had laid the foundation for Kadapa Steel Plant almost three years ago, the government was still unable to give it a concrete shape.

“If the government was really committed to the development of Rayalaseema, it should complete the pending irrigation projects and deliver what all had been promised at the time of the 2019 elections,” he added.