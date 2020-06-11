Andhra Pradesh

Why no action against defectors, asks Naidu

‘TDP leaders lured with either money or mining contracts, or intimidated with hefty penalties’

Ahead of the Legislature session from June 16, the TDP has appealed to the people to ponder as to why the YSRCP has not yet suggested the Legislative Assembly Speaker and the Legislative Council Chairman to disqualify the MLAs and MLCs who crossed over to the ruling party from the TDP.

In an open letter to the people on Thursday, TDP national president and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly N. Chandrababu Naidu said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had forgotten his statements that he would invite the elected representatives of other political parties into the YSRCP only after they tendered their resignation.

“The MLAs / MLCs / leaders have either been lured with money and mining contracts, or intimidated with hefty penalties, forcing them to join the YSRCP. Why are the three MLAs and two MLCs who defected to the YSRCP not yet disqualified?” he asked.

‘Vindictive rule’

“The YSRCP government attacked all the four pillars of democracy during its one-year rule – the Executive, the Legislature, the Judiciary, and the media. Fundamental rights had been violated and constitutional bodies destroyed. Andhra Pradesh has been turned into Bihar of South,” he alleged.

Mr. Naidu said that the government’s “vindictive and vicious rule” caused untold hardship and misery to all sections of people.

He appealed to the people to join hands with the TDP in its fight against the YSRCP’s “anti-people policies.”

