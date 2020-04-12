Why new SEC not sent to 14-day quarantine: TDP

Seeking to turn the tables on the YSRCP government, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) sought to know why the newly-appointed State Election Commissioner (SEC) V. Kanagaraj was not sent to quarantine for 14 days on his arrival from Tamil Nadu to the State. Similarly, many ruling party MLAs and Ministers are freely travelling between the State and Telangana while scores of students and migrant workers were forcefully subjected to quarantine though they have permissions, TDP leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy said.

The TDP’s poser came in the wake of YSRCP leaders’ comments that Opposition leader and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu should be sent to 14-day quarantine if he returned from Hyderabad.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Mr. Chandramohan Reddy alleged that there was a constitutional breakdown in the State.

As per rules, SEC should either be below 65 years of age or he should be appointed for a term of five years. Mr. Ramesh Kumar was appointed for a five-year term and he cannot be removed midway despite the amendment to the Panchayat Raj Act, he said.

The TDP leader objected to Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan instantly approving the ordinance without taking legal opinion.