Why is YSRCP displaying ‘sudden love’ for the BCs in Andhra Pradesh, asks TDP leader

Kollu Ravindra seeks release of White Paper on steps taken for the welfare of BCs during the YSRCP tenure so far

G.V.R. Subba Rao VIJAYAWADA
October 27, 2022 21:03 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Kollu Ravindra wonders why the ruling YSRCP is displaying “sudden love” for the Backward Classes (BCs) in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Mr. Ravindra said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was claiming that the BCs were bestowed with several nominated posts. “But who is bossing over them? Can any Minister take decisions independently?” the TDP leader asked.

“BC leaders holding posts are not in a position to function independently. A meeting of the BCs was organised under the direct supervision of YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy. How can the Chief Minister claim that his government is working for the welfare of the BCs?” Mr. Ravindra asked.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He demanded that the government release a White Paper on the steps taken for the welfare of the BCs during its tenure so far. “Giving jobs as volunteers to the community members is nothing but deceiving the BCs,” he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Caste
state politics

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app