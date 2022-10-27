Why is YSRCP displaying ‘sudden love’ for the BCs in Andhra Pradesh, asks TDP leader

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Kollu Ravindra wonders why the ruling YSRCP is displaying “sudden love” for the Backward Classes (BCs) in Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Mr. Ravindra said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was claiming that the BCs were bestowed with several nominated posts. “But who is bossing over them? Can any Minister take decisions independently?” the TDP leader asked.

“BC leaders holding posts are not in a position to function independently. A meeting of the BCs was organised under the direct supervision of YSRCP Rajya Sabha member V. Vijaya Sai Reddy. How can the Chief Minister claim that his government is working for the welfare of the BCs?” Mr. Ravindra asked.



He demanded that the government release a White Paper on the steps taken for the welfare of the BCs during its tenure so far. “Giving jobs as volunteers to the community members is nothing but deceiving the BCs,” he added.