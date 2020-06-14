Why is govt. silent on other major scandals, asks Kanna

VIJAYAWADA

14 June 2020 00:00 IST

‘Probe into Polavaram and Vizag land deals makes no headway’

Welcoming TDP MLA K. Atchannaidu’s arrest for his alleged involvement in the ESI scam, BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana on Saturday questioned the reason for the government’s silence on other major scandals.

Amaravati lands

In a press release, he said investigation into corruption in the Polavaram project and land scandal in Visakhapatnam did not make significant progress. Similarly, the probe into insider trading of lands in Amaravati did not make any headway, he added.

The YSRCP government should make public the outcome of the investigation into various scandals, he demanded.

Sand mafia

Stating that illegal sand business continued unabated in the State, he alleged that a few YSRCP leaders were involved in it. The government should arrest them and release a White Paper on the sand issue, he added.

“There is insider trading in the purchase of lands for housing programme initiated by the YSRCP government,” he alleged, and said that the BJP’s demand that it should be investigated fell on deaf ears.

The series of scandals that surfaced in recent years and the inaction of the successive governments give the impression that the YSRCP and the TDP had been sharing the booty, the BJP leader observed.