Why is CM silent on raw deal to A.P. in Union Budget, asks CPI(M)

No funds allocated for capital city and Polavaram project, says Raghavulu

The CPI (M) on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, alleging that the Chief Minister and his YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) have been silent on the injustice done to Andhra Pradesh in the Union Budgets in the last four years.

The Chief Minister is not uttering a word fearing cases against him, the party leaders alleged.

The party organised a meeting in the city on the draft resolution, which was released for discussion and comments from cadres and the public ahead of the CPI(M) Party Congress, scheduled to be held in Kerala’s Kannur in April.

Speaking on the occasion, the CPI (M) Polit Bureau member B.V. Raghavulu asked the Chief Minister to break his silence and tell the people why he was not voicing against the communal agenda of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“At a time when Telangana Chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik are speaking aloud against the BJP, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has chosen to maintain a stoic silence,” he said.

He further said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy could not remonstrate with the Central government though injustice was meted out to Andhra Pradesh in the recently presented Union Budget. “No funds were allocated for the capital city. Same was the case of the Polavaram project. The Centre is not releasing the funds for capital as it knows that the YSRCP government has no intention to develop Amaravati,” said Mr. Raghavulu.

Three capitals

Referring to the three-capital move of the government, he said real estate was the sole idea behind the proposal.

“Former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu too is responsible for the turmoil. Had he constructed the capital city with the ₹1,500 crore released by the Centre, there would not have been any scope for Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy to meddle with the plan,” he said.

CPI(M) leaders Ch. Babu Rao, D. Kashinath, K Sridevi and others were present on the occasion.