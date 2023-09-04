HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Why is Chandrababu Naidu quiet over I-T notices, asks Margani Bharat

If he is indeed a man of integrity, he should respond to the notices, says the Rajahmundry Lok Sabha MP

September 04, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:54 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharat called former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu a ‘political scamster’ who has mastered the art of dodging questions about his suspected role in some major scandals, like the latest one in which he allegedly received kickbacks from a company involved in the development of Amaravati.

The Income-Tax Department (ITD) asked why the money received by Mr. Naidu, through an individual believed to be a representative of that reputed company, should not be disclosed as undisclosed income. “If Mr. Naidu wants the people to consider him to be clean, he should respond to the I-T notices,” Mr. Bharat demanded, pointing out that the above kickbacks pertained to a single financial year, indicating that it was just a slice of the pie.

“When a person like me would file a defamation suit if corruption charges were made against me, why is Mr. Naidu, who claims to be a man of integrity, keeping quiet on the IT notices?” asked Mr. Bharat while addressing a press conference at the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) central office at Tadepalli on Monday.

The YSRCP MP alleged that some of the illegal transactions were done in foreign currency, especially dirhams. “These transactions took place over many years. People are aware of how Mr. Naidu, who owned a paltry two acres of agricultural land at the beginning of his political career, reached exalted positions at the national level. His corrupt deeds in the development of Amaravati are glaring,” he asserted.

Mr. Bharat said the TDP government claimed to have spent ₹1,000 crore on the construction of the temporary State Secretariat at Velagapudi post-bifurcation whereas the iconic new Parliament building and Telangana Secretariat building cost well below that figure. Polavaram was another project in which Mr. Naidu and his coterie minted money, the YSRCP MP alleged, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself had commented that the TDP government had treated the project as an ‘ATM’.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.