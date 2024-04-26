Why is Centre silent when YSRCP government is ‘corrupt to the core’, asks Congress leader Manickam Tagore

April 26, 2024 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

All-India Congress Committee (AICC) incharge for Andhra Pradesh Manickam Tagore has questioned the logic behind the “stoic silence” of the BJP government at the Centre on the “high-level corruption resorted to by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government in the State.”

The Congress leader was referring to a comment made by Union Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal, who, while addressing the media in Vijayawada on April 25, alleged that the YSRCP government “is corrupt to the core” and that the State turned into a haven for sand, land and liquor mafia.

Mr. Tagore wondered what stopped the Centre from initiating action against the corrupt regime of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Taking to ‘X’, he said,“Why no action for five years? ED, CBI and IT were sleeping in A.P. on Jagan’s party?”

“By now, people of Andhra Pradesh know that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘datta putrudu’ (adopted son),” he said.

The issue of corruption in Andhra Pradesh had been raised time and again by Union Ministers visiting the State. Union Home Minister Amit Shah himself had said that the YSRCP government was steeped in corruption during his visit to Visakhapatnam in June last, Mr. Tagore recalled.

He further said that Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had also spoken in the past about the special bond shared between Mr. Narendra Modi and Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy. “Mr. Modi has a fatherly affection towards Mr. Jagan,” she had said.

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Y.S. Sharmila had been trying to expose the “unofficial alliance between the YSRCP and the BJP,” citing it as the reason for the latter’s silence on the indiscriminate violation of the rule book by the YSRCP government in the State, he said.

