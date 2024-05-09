Why is Botcha family alone cornering the political pie in North Andhra, asks Chandrababu Naidu

Incumbent YSRCP MLA from Cheepurupalli and Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, and his family members have been enjoying political power for many years in the North Andhra region without giving opportunity for others, alleges TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

Addressing a public meeting in the Minister’s own constituency, from which he is in the fray again, Mr. Naidu said that Mr. Satyanarayana, and MLAs Botcha Appala Narasayya (Gajpathinagaram) and Baddukonda Appalanaidu (Nellimarla), and Majji Srinivasa Rao (Zilla Parishad chairperson) had been enjoying power for many years.

“The family is preventing opportunities for others. This is also evident from the allotment of YSRCP ticket for Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency to Botcha Jhansi, wife of Mr. Satyanarayana,” the TDP chief observed.

He accused that Mr. Satyanarayana’s family was silent over the grabbing of land worth ₹40,000 crore in the North Andhra region by influential YSRCP leaders as it (the family) could get maximum number of Assembly and Lok Sabha tickets in the region.

Asserting that Mr. Satyanarayana’s defeat was imminent in Cheepurupalli as he could not develop the constituency in the last two decades, Mr. Naidu urged people to vote for TDP’s Cheepurupalli candidate Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao and Vizianagaram MP nominee Kalisetti Appalanaidu in the ensuing general elections while explaining their contribution to the development of the region.

Explaining the party’s super-six schemes, Mr. Naidu said, “I will implement welfare schemes without imposing any additional financial burden on the people. I will create wealth and distribute it among the people through welfare schemes.”

