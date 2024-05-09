ADVERTISEMENT

Why is Botcha family alone cornering the political pie in North Andhra, asks Chandrababu Naidu

Published - May 09, 2024 08:37 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Accusing Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana of neglecting development of Cheepurupalli Assembly constituency, the TDP chief appeals to voters to vote for party candidates Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao (Cheepurupalli) and Vizianagaram Lok Sabha nominee Kalisetti Appalanaidu in the ensuing elections

K Srinivasa Rao

TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu addressing a public meeting at Cheepurpalli on Thursday.

Incumbent YSRCP MLA from Cheepurupalli and Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, and his family members have been enjoying political power for many years in the North Andhra region without giving opportunity for others, alleges TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a public meeting in the Minister’s own constituency, from which he is in the fray again, Mr. Naidu said that Mr. Satyanarayana, and MLAs Botcha Appala Narasayya (Gajpathinagaram) and Baddukonda Appalanaidu (Nellimarla), and Majji Srinivasa Rao (Zilla Parishad chairperson) had been enjoying power for many years.

“The family is preventing opportunities for others. This is also evident from the allotment of YSRCP ticket for Visakhapatnam Lok Sabha constituency to Botcha Jhansi, wife of Mr. Satyanarayana,” the TDP chief observed.

ADVERTISEMENT

He accused that Mr. Satyanarayana’s family was silent over the grabbing of land worth ₹40,000 crore in the North Andhra region by influential YSRCP leaders as it (the family) could get maximum number of Assembly and Lok Sabha tickets in the region.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Asserting that Mr. Satyanarayana’s defeat was imminent in Cheepurupalli as he could not develop the constituency in the last two decades, Mr. Naidu urged people to vote for TDP’s Cheepurupalli candidate Kimidi Kala Venkata Rao and Vizianagaram MP nominee Kalisetti Appalanaidu in the ensuing general elections while explaining their contribution to the development of the region.

Explaining the party’s super-six schemes, Mr. Naidu said, “I will implement welfare schemes without imposing any additional financial burden on the people. I will create wealth and distribute it among the people through welfare schemes.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US