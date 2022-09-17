Why harp on three capitals despite HC order, BJP leader asks A.P. Chief Minister

Jagan is fanning regional hatred among people of Andhra Pradesh, says Y. Satya Kumar

Bharatiya Janata Party national secretary Y. Satya Kumar on Saturday alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is fanning regional hatred among the people of Andhra Pradesh by raking up the three capitals issue, despite the A.P. High Court ruling against the move.

Speaking to the media at Tirupati, Mr. Satya Kumar questioned the Chief Minister why the subject was broached again, six months after the HC’s word against it.

The State government has on Saturday(September 17) approached the Supreme Court challenging the A.P. High Court verdict that held that the State legislature lacked the competence to make any legislation for shifting, bifurcating or trifurcating the capital.

“I am confident that the Supreme Court will uphold the High Court stand against three capitals,” the BJP leader said.

Mr. Satya Kumar said that it was unfortunate that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was flaring up regional tensions in the name of decentralisation of administration.

He recalled that it was Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy who had extended his support to developing Amaravati as the capital when he was in the opposition, and took objection to his dual stand now on the matter.

“The people of Andhra Pradesh are disillusioned with the YSRCP government’s oppressive rule, while the BJP is gaining ground in the State as a genuine entity representing the people’s voice,” he said.

Later in the evening, Mr. Satya Kumar distributed clothes to the inmates of a charitable organisation for the blind in Tirupati, to mark the birthday celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.